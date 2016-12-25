Rare political unity is signaled in a bid to address the findings of a Washington Post series on crime.
In Washington, one foggy Christmas Eve
The advisory at least raised the question about whether the services of Rudolph, the luminous-nosed reindeer, would be useful.
Air Force facing dire personnel shortage
Earlier this year, top Air Force officials sounded the alarm about their thinning ranks — saying they were 700 pilots and 4,000 mechanics short.
Trump co-chair wishes death on Obama, calls 1st lady male
A wealthy businessman who co-chaired president-Elect Donald Trump’s state campaign confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that he told an alternative newspaper he hoped President Barack Obama would die from mad cow disease and that the first lady would “return to being a male.”
Authorities: Suspect arrested in road rage killing of 3-year-old boy
Raids foil planned Melbourne Christmas terror attack, police say – US placed Berlin terror suspect on no-fly list months ago, report says – Virginia man charged with trying to aid ISIS
At an overnight vigil, the homeless who died on D.C. streets are remembered
Of the 35 who died this year, 17 had coveted housing vouchers but had not been able to find homes.
Gonzaga gets it going on both ends to cruise past Georgetown Prep
BOYSâ€™ BASKETBALL | Chris Lykes leads the way with 19 points as the No. 2 Eagles dominate their Jesuit rivals from start to finish.